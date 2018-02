Feb 16 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 728.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 1.19 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.43 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.88 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ZIMBABWE UNIT SETS UP GREENFIELD PRODUCTION FACILTY Source text - bit.ly/2HgICSu Further company coverage: