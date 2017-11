Oct 31 (Reuters) - Weizmann Forex Ltd:

* Sept quarter net PAT 145.8 million rupees versus profit of 44.7 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 20.43 billion rupees versus 15.82 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved scheme of demerger of wind power unit of co, transferred the same to Karma Energy ‍​

