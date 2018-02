Feb 6 (Reuters) - India’s Williamson Magor And Co Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 106 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 76.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 135.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 131.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO