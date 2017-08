BRIEF-India's Wipro June-qtr consol profit rises about 1.2 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 20.83 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 20.29 billion rupees

* June quarter consol revenue from operations 136.26 billion rupees

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 20.59 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 135.99 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total of IT services segment revenue 130.26 billion rupees versus 131.09 billion rupees last year