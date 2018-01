BRIEF-India's Yes Bank Dec Qtr Profit Up 22 Pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 10.77 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 8.83 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 10.75 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 50.70 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 42.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 4.21 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.15 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.72 PERCENT VERSUS 1.82 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 0.93 PERCENT VERSUS 1.04 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NIM 3.5 PERCENT

* SAYS 2 ACCOUNTS RESTRUCTURED THOUGH S4A ROUTE AS ON SEPT 30, 2017