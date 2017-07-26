BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:
* Overall exposure to "sensitive" electricity sector falls to 10.6 percent at end-June
* 75 percent of corporate loan exposure 'A' or better rated
* Cuts branch expansion plan
* Aims to have 1800 branches by March 2020 vs 2500 planned earlier
* May also curtail investment in ATMs to bank digitally
* Co doesn't expect any major impact on asset quality
* Reiterates full-year credit cost guidance at between 50 bps and 70 bps
* Co sees full year credit growth at 30 percent
Further company coverage: