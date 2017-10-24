FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 5.91 billion rupees versus profit of 2.38 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.26 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total revenue 17.85 billion rupees versus 17.39 billion rupees last year

* Says domestic subscription growth for the quarter was at 7.2 pct‍​

* Says full year outlook for subscription growth remains unaltered Source text: bit.ly/2gyEotk Further company coverage:

