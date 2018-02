Feb 1 (Reuters) - Zee Media Corporation Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 160.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 107.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.43 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 969.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ACCORDED IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION OF BALANCE 40 PERCENT STAKE IN ZEE AKAASH NEWS Source text - bit.ly/2E14iDx Further company coverage: