Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indigo Books And Music Inc:

* INDIGO REPORTS Q3 RESULTS: STRONG HOLIDAY SEASON DRIVING 8.2% REVENUE GROWTH

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.58

* ‍REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED $33.0 MILLION OR 8.2% FROM LAST YEAR TO REACH $433.3 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDE BOTH ONLINE SALES AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES, INCREASED BY 7.9% IN QUARTER​