Dec 19 (Reuters) - INDIVIOR PLC:

* ‍INDIVIOR ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND MATURITY EXTENSION OF TERM LOAN FACILITIES AND REPLACEMENT OF CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍ENTERED AMENDMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS TO PROVIDE REPLACEMENT TERM LOAN FACILITIES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $484 MILLION​

* ‍NEW TERM LOAN FACILITIES REDUCE GROUP'S INTEREST COUPON TO LIBOR PLUS 4.50% FROM LIBOR PLUS 6.00 PERCENT​