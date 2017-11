Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES - ‍REVENUE, EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME, HAS INCREASED FROM R349,0 MILLION AT 30 SEPT 2016 TO R409,4 MILLION AT 30 SEPT 2017​

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 24,48003 CENTS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​