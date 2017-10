June 20 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Limited

* Ilu - Accelerated Book Build

* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares

* Equity raise will be utilised to discharge purchase consideration in respect of diluculo acquisition as announced on 16 March 2017

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process