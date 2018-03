March 6 (Reuters) - Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd :

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF NCDS TO INVESTORS VIA PREFERENTIAL ISSUE ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS AMOUNTING TO 1.83 BILLION RUPEES

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF COMPULSORILY CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES TO INVESTORS VIA PREFERENTIAL ISSUE FOR UP TO 166.7 MILLION RUPEES