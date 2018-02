Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indofood Agri Resources Ltd:

* INDOAGRI BRAZIL PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA & JV PARTNER, JF INVESTIMENTOS AGREED TO JOINTLY INVEST IN NEW JV, CANÁPOLIS

* INDOAGRI BRAZIL PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA & JF INVESTIMENTOS TO CONTRIBUTE INITIAL CAPITAL ABOUT US$7.2 MILLION EACH

* INDOAGRI BRAZIL PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA & JF INVESTIMENTOS TO CONTRIBUTE INITIAL CAPITAL ABOUT US$7.2 MILLION EACH

* INDOAGRI BRAZIL TO HOLD 50 PERCENT STAKE IN CANÁPOLIS