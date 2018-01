Jan 2 (Reuters) -

* INDONESIA‘S FINANCIAL SERVICES REGULATOR EXPECTS JAPAN‘S MUFG TO MERGE BANK DANAMON WITH BANK NUSANTARA PARAHYANGAN (BNP) AFTER IT BUYS 40 PCT OF DANAMON

* BNP IS AN EXISTING SUBSIDIARY OF MUFG IN INDONESIA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Cindy Silviana)