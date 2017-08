July 28 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 38 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 1.38 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.33 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 108 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 100 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ORDER PORTFOLIO 3.75 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 3.34 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016