BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q3 earnings per share c$1.35
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
November 8, 2017 / 2:05 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:

* Industrial Alliance reports excellent third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.35

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍book value per share of $43.27​

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍dividend increased to $0.38 per common share​

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc - sees‍ 2017 earnings per common share within target range of $4.65 to $5.05​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$4.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
