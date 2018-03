Feb 28(Reuters) - Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp

* Says it will issue new units through public offering at the paid-in price of 115,517 yen per share, to raise 12.68 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue new units through private placement at the price of 115,517 yen per share, to raise up to 300.3 million yen in total, with subscription date on April 3 and payment date on April 4

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XgD4na

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)