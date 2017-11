Nov 24 (Reuters) - INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB

* REG-INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CAPITAL RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 545 MILLION IN TOTAL

* ‍DIRECTED ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 105 MILLION HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN DIRECTED ISSUE WAS SEK 95 PER SHARE​