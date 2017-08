July 10 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG

* EXPECTS BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 SALES OF AROUND USD 182 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME WILL ALSO CLEARLY EXCEED PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE DUE TO THIS INCREASE IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)