Jan 17 (Reuters) - Infinio Group Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSES PLACEMENT OF 1.26 BILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO​

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT ABOUT S$2.2 MILLION

* ‍SUBSCRIBERS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR CO SHARES AT S$0.0018 PER SUBSCRIPTION SHARE​