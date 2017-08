July 27 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Infinity amends PI3K-Delta,Gamma Agreement with Takeda Oncology

* Co says it has amended its license agreement with Takeda Oncology for IPI-549

* Co will no longer have obligation to pay Takeda on worldwide net sales of selective inhibitors of PI3K-Gamma

* Co remains obligated to pay development, regulatory and commercial milestones to Takeda for IPI-549