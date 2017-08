Aug 3 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corporation reports results for the second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly revenue $376.9 million versus $375.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.46