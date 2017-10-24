FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition
October 24, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Gross client additions of 72 in Sept quarter

* Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent ‍​

* Says process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well‍​

* Says co appointed D. Sundaram as chairperson of audit committee with effect from Oct 24‍​

* Says Sept quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 21.4 pct‍​

* Says board reaffirms the previous findings of external investigations that there is no merit to the allegations of wrongdoing‍​

* Says co “now globally benchmarked its severance pay and revised its senior management employment contracts”‍​

* Company has identified opportunities for improvements in processes and practices, which have been implemented

* Says going forward, it is co’s “endeavour to build a trusting relationship with Mr. Murthy”‍​

* Concluded that publishing additional details of probe would inhibit co's ability to conduct effective probe into any matter in future Source text: (bit.ly/2yGazBO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.