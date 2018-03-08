FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:58 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Infosys Says Co Not Named As Accused Party In FIR On I-T Dept Fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, I-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER

* SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR Source text - We have taken note of the media articles in relation to the alleged fraud concerning the Income Tax department and the First Information report (“FIR”) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (“CBI”) in relation to these allegations. Infosys Limited is not named as an accused party in the said FIR. So far we have not been contacted by the CBI in connection with this matter. Infosys will co-operate with law enforcement agencies as and when we are approached. As per our obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Company’s Disclosure Policy Infosys will make appropriate disclosures. Further company coverage:

