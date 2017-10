Sept 20 (Reuters) - INFOTEL SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​7.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 11.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN LONGER TERM, INFOTEL AIMS TO DOUBLE IN SIZE IN NEXT FIVE YEARS WITH THE HELP OF ACQUISITIONS‍​

* GROUP CONFIRMS FY GROWTH OF THE SAME ORDER AS IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR‍​