BRIEF-Infrareit announces agreements for simultaneous rate case dismissal and the exchange of retail distribution assets for transmission assets from Oncor

July 24 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc

* Infrareit announces agreements for simultaneous rate case dismissal and the exchange of retail distribution assets for transmission assets from Oncor

* Infrareit Inc - ‍upon transaction close, SDTS and Sharyland's rate case will be dismissed​

* infrareit - ‍upon deal close, transmission capital expenditures for co expected to be in range of $185 million to $315 million for period of 2017 through 2019​

* Infrareit Inc - Sharyland and SDTS will be required to file a new rate case in calendar year 2020 with a test year ending December 31, 2019

* infrareit - ‍SDTS signed agreement with Oncor electric delivery to exchange SDTS's retail distribution assets for group of some Oncor's transmission assets

* Infrareit Inc says expects to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized through 2017

* Infrareit - Sharyland has agreed to provide reduction in delivery rates for residential customers until closing of transaction or final rate case resolution

* Infrareit Inc - interim rate reduction is expected to decrease Sharyland's distribution revenue requirement by approximately $3 million

* infrareit - ‍SDTS to exchange about $400 million of distribution assets for about $380 million of some transmission assets & about $20 million in cash from Oncor​

* Infrareit - upon closing, SDTS will continue to own, lease certain substations related to distribution assets

* Infrareit inc - upon closing, Sharyland will exit retail distribution business

* Infrareit inc - continues to target debt as a percentage of total capitalization at or below 60 percent and AFFO-to-debt of at least 12 percent​

* Infrareit inc - post- transaction, co estimates transmission footprint capital expenditures $130 million to $160 million for 2017​

* Infrareit inc - post-‍transaction, co estimates transmission footprint capex $45 million to $95 million for 2018; and $10 million to $60 million for 2019​