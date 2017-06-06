FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Infrareit Inc, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement
#Bonds News
June 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Infrareit Inc, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc:

* Infrareit Inc - ‍on June 5, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement

* Infrareit Inc - ‍subject to conditions in agreement, lenders committed to provide loan credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million​

* Infrareit Inc - ‍intends to use proceeds from term loan facility to repay borrowings outstanding under unit's existing revolving credit facility​

* Infrareit Inc - ‍term loan facility matures on June 5, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2sQ09ZE) Further company coverage:

