Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 375.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 332.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 883.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 784.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 304.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 269.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)