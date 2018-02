Jan 31 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski:

* PRELIM FY NET PROFIT 1.4 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 14% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY REVENUE 4.76 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY NIM 2.94% VERSUS 2.67% YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 904.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 900 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 904.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 900 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL