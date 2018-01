Jan 29 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV:

* ING FURTHER INVESTS IN PAYMENTS BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION

* REACHES AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 75% STAKE IN PAYVISION

* PAYVISION HAS TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 360 MILLION

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, PAYVISION‘S FOUNDING MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL HOLD A 25% MINORITY STAKE AND WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ING'S CET 1 RATIO ​