BRIEF-ING Group Q2 fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio stable at 14.5%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV:

* REG-ING POSTS 2Q17 NET RESULT OF EUR 1,371 MILLION

* ‍ING GREW RETAIL CUSTOMER BASE IN 1H17 BY 700,000 TO 36.5 MILLION, AND PRIMARY RELATIONSHIPS INCREASED BY 400,000 TO 10.1 MILLION​

* ‍NET CORE LENDING IN 2Q17 INCREASED BY EUR 6.4 BILLION; NET CUSTOMER DEPOSIT INFLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.3 BILLION​

* ING 2Q17 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,992 MILLION

* DECLARES INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.24 PER ORDINARY SHARE‍​

* ‍ING GROUP 2Q17 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING ROE WAS 10.8%; ING GROUP FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO STABLE AT 14.5%​

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍​3.36 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.27 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR ‍​4.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.55 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING NET RESULT EUR 1.40‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.42 BILLION YEAR AGO

* “ING GROUP’S FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO REMAINED STRONG AT 14.5% AT THE END OF JUNE 2017‍​

* IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WE RESERVED EUR 0.9 BILLION OF THE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT FOR FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WE RESERVED EUR 0.9 BILLION OF THE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT FOR FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* Q2 NET RESULT ING GROUP EUR ‍​ 1.37 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.30 YEAR AGO