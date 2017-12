Dec 29 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV:

* ‍ING COMPLETES PARTICIPATION IN BANK OF BEIJING SHARE OFFERING​

* ‍MAINTAINS ITS POSITION AS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN BOB WITH STAKE OF 13.0%, DOWN FROM 13.6%​

* PARTICIPATION IN OFFERING FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF RMB 1.89 BILLION (AROUND EUR 240 MILLION) REPRESENTING 265 MILLION SHARES

* ‍ING'S PARTICIPATION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON ING'S PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT​