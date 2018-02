Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ingenia Communities Group:

* HY ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 37 PERCENT TO $14.6 MILLION ​

* ‍HY REVENUE $76.9 MILLION VERSUS $65.4 MILLION​

* HALF YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF 5.1 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY

* CONFIRMS PRIOR FY18 GUIDANCE OF EBIT IN THE RANGE OF $45-$47 MILLION‍​

* CONFIRMS PRIOR FY18 GUIDANCE FOR EPS (UNDERLYING PROFIT) OF AT LEAST 15.6 CENTS PER SECURITY‍​