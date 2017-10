Oct 17 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* REG-INGENICO GROUP EXPANDS ITS DIRECT-TO-RETAIL CHANNEL IN SPAIN WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IECISA ELECTRONIC PAYMENT SYSTEM

* ‍CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍ ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW INGENICO GROUP TO GAIN MARKET SHARE THROUGH COMBINATION OF IN-STORE AND ONLINE CAPABILITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)