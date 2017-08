BRIEF-Ingenico sees a revenue growth around 7% on a comparable basis for 2017

July 20 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* H1 EBIT EUR 221 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS DROPPED EBIT FIGURE)

* REG-INGENICO GROUP RAMPS UP ITS TRANSFORMATION: ACQUISITION OF BAMBORA - H1 2017 TRADING UPDATE

* CONFIRMS ITS 2017 OBJECTIVES

* SEES A REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 7% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS FOR 2017

* SEES A SLIGHT INCREASE OF EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO 2016 (20.6%) FOR 2017

* WE EXPECT COST EFFICIENCIES TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 20 AND EUR 25 MILLION ON A FULL YEAR BASIS