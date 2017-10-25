BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Plc reports qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc qtrly ‍net revenues $3,671 million versus $3,568​ million

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly ‍continuing EPS $1.41​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍Full-year 2017 continuing EPS guidance unchanged​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍Estimate negative financial impact from natural disasters was approximately $0.04 to $0.05 in Q3​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍"Leverage for 2017 is below our expectations and we expect to drive improvement in 2018 and beyond"​