9 days ago
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q2 continuing EPS $1.35
July 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q2 continuing EPS $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand Plc

* Ingersoll-Rand reports strong second-quarter 2017 results

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - company guidance for full-year 2017 continuing EPS of approximately $4.22; adjusted continuing eps raised to approximately $4.50

* Qtrly continued bookings growth up 3 percent

* Q2 continuing EPS of $1.35

* Sees full-year 2017 revenues up about 4.5 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 free cash flow of about $1.2 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.53, revenue view $13.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly bookings up 3 percent to $3,850 million

* Qtrly net revenues up 6 percent to $3,908 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

