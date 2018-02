BRIEF-Ingersoll Rand Reports Q4 Continuing Earnings Per Share Of $1.93

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc:

* INGERSOLL RAND REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* FULL-YEAR 2018 CONTINUING EPS GUIDANCE OF $4.80 TO $5.00 AND ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS OF $5.00 TO $5.20

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $1.02

* QTRLY CONTINUING EPS $1.93

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $3,618 MILLION VERSUS $3,359 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.52 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INGERSOLL-RAND - SEES 2018 REVENUES UP 5 PERCENT TO 5.5 PERCENT; ORGANIC REVENUES UP 3 PERCENT TO 3.5 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.21, REVENUE VIEW $14.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS EXCLUDES PRIMARILY NON-CASH TAX-RELATED BENEFITS OF $241.2 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION