BRIEF-Ingles Markets Incorporated Reports Sales And Net Income For Q1

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ingles Markets Inc:

* INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED REPORTS SALES AND NET INCOME FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.2 PERCENT

* Q1 SALES $1.01 BILLION VERSUS $982.8 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TOTALED $56.8 MILLION FOR DECEMBER 2017 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $29.3 MILLION FOR DECEMBER 2016 QUARTER

* INGLES MARKETS - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – CLASS A $2.23‍​

* INGLES MARKETS - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – CLASS B $2.08

* TOTAL FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $120 MILLION AND $160 MILLION‍​

* INGLES MARKETS - INCREASE IN CAPEX FOR DEC 2017 QUARTER ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIMING OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ON REAL ESTATE, NEW STORES, STORE REMODELS