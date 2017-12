Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc:

* PROMOTION OF JIM ZALLIE TO PRESIDENT AND CEO ON JANUARY 1, 2018

* ZALLIE IS CURRENTLY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SPECIALTIES AND PRESIDENT, AMERICAS

* EFFECTIVE FEB 5, 2018, JORGEN KOKKE WILL BE PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VP, GLOBAL SPECIALTIES, AND PRESIDENT, NORTH AMERICA