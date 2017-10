BRIEF-Init AG wins order of over EUR 10 mln from Hamburg

July 11 (Reuters) - INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE :

* ‍VERKEHRSBETRIEBE HAMBURG-HOLSTEIN GMBH AIMS TO PROVIDE PASSENGERS WITH FASTER INFORMATION AND A MORE EFFICIENT MOBILITY MANAGEMENT CONCEPT​

* IS SUPPLYING AN INTEGRATED SOLUTION FOR DATA MANAGEMENT, CONTROL SYSTEM, PASSENGER INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC FARE MANAGEMENT

* HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER OF OVER EUR 10 MILLION FROM HAMBURG FOR SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF REQUISITE HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)