March 7 (Reuters) - INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE :

* FY ORDER INCOME AT EUR 139.4M (2016: EUR 128.7M)

* AT EUR 8.6M, FY EBIT IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED MEDIAN VALUE OF EBIT PLANNING BY 43 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)