Sept 21 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC:

* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

SIGNED LOI TO HAVE OPTION TO MAKE ROLLS-ROYCE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AVAILABLE VIA INMARSAT MARITIME'S FLEET XPRESS HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND SERVICE