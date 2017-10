Sept 27 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC:

* ‍AIRASIA TO OFFER INMARSAT‘S GX AVIATION BROADBAND​

* ‍AIRASIA GROUP HAS SELECTED ITS NEXT-GENERATION GX AVIATION INFLIGHT BROADBAND SOLUTION FOR MORE THAN 120 AIRBUS AIRCRAFT​

* ‍FIRST INSTALLATIONS OF GX AVIATION ONBOARD AIRASIA AIRCRAFT, TOGETHER WITH LAUNCH OF COMMERCIAL SERVICE, SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN H1 2018​