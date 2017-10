Oct 17 (Reuters) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announced additional pre-clinical results in development of INM-405 for treatment of pain​

* InMed Pharma- ‍results show peripheral application of some cannabinoid compounds effective in treating craniofacial muscle pain disorders, without observed CNS side effects​