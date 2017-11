BRIEF-Innate Pharma provides an update on lirilumab

Nov 22 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* REG-INNATE PHARMA PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON LIRILUMAB

* ‍LIRILUMAB CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION ACROSS MULTIPLE TUMOR INDICATIONS

* COMBINATION OF NIVOLUMAB PLUS LIRILUMAB IN EXTENDED POPULATION OF PATIENTS WITH SCCHN DID NOT PROVIDE CLEAR EVIDENCE OF BENEFIT TO PATIENTS OR OBVIOUS DEVELOPMENT PATH

* ‍‍ON COMBINATION OF NIVOLUMAB PLUS LIRILUMAB: DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING REGARDING NEXT STEPS

* AN UPDATE IS PLANNED FOR EARLY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)