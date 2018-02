Feb 23 (Reuters) - INNELEC MULTIMEDIA SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 2.8 MILLION EUR‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM MARCH 2 TO MARCH 15

* 5 PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS GIVE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1 NEW SHARE

* UNIT PRICE: 5.95 EUR

* PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS TRADING PERIOD: FEB 28 TO MARCH 13