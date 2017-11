Nov 15 (Reuters) - INNELEC MULTIMEDIA SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 3.03 MILLION AT EUR 4.50 PER SHARE‍​

* FIVE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS GIVE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE TO 2 NEW SHARES ‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION FROM NOV 21 TO NOV 30‍​

* PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS NEGOTIABLE FROM NOV 17 TO NOV 28