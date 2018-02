BRIEF-InnerWorkings Sees FY 2018 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.56 To $0.59

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Innerworkings Inc:

* INNERWORKINGS ANNOUNCES SELECT PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; ISSUES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 TO $0.59

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.195 BILLION TO $1.23 BILLION

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $303 MILLION TO $308 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $1.138 BILLION TO $1.143 BILLION

* ‍NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $74 MILLION AND $77 MILLION IN 2018​

* INNERWORKINGS - ‍RESCHEDULED Q4 AND FY 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE 2017 FINANCIAL CLOSE AND AUDIT​

* INNERWORKINGS - ‍EXTENDED TIMEFRAME FOR CLOSING 2017 DUE TO RESOURCE DEMANDS ASSOCIATED WITH IMPLEMENTING NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARDS EFFECTIVE JAN 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: